Harford County forecasted to see high temperatures this weekend

Harford County is set to have temperatures approaching the high 90s this weekend, and government officials are urging residents to take measures to remain safe and cool.

The county government tweeted a list of tips to assuage the heat, including staying inside in air conditioning, drinking more water and less alcohol or caffeine, and wearing lightweight and light-colored clothing.

Heat safety is very important during these hot summer days. Here are some tips to beat the heat. Be safe #Harford Harford County.https://t.co/4O05xAPZcb@HarfordExec Barry Glassman pic.twitter.com/vuH5ajRALR — Harford County Gov't (@HarfordCountyMD) July 22, 2022

Cindy Mumby, the county’s governmental and community relations director, said that the county would open cooling centers when the heat index reaches 105 degrees, but she said the National Weather Service said temperatures won’t get that high in the county.

“Nonetheless, it is hot and sticky,” she said.

Mumby said that when the county opens cooling centers, they are typically the branches of Harford County Public Library. Although an official announcement hasn’t been made, Mumby said it’s been confirmed with HCPL that if residents need to cool off, they can go into an HCPL location.

“We’ll continue to monitor the weather through the weekend and next week as well,” Mumby said.