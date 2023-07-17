Harford County Health Department warns of possible rabies exposure

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Harford County Health Department announced July 13 that a cat found in the Dublin area tested positive for rabies.

The cat was found in the 1600 block of Whiteford Road, and may have exposed individuals and pets in the surrounding area, according to the news release.

Advertisement

In 2023, the Harford County Health Department submitted 26 cats for rabies testing. Only the most recent case came back positive, according to Health Department spokesperson Ronya Nassar.

The last case was on July 7, when a groundhog potentially exposed a dog to rabies. The Harford County Health Department encourages families and individuals to follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines to prevent the spread of rabies.

Advertisement

“First, visit your veterinarian with your pet on a regular basis and keep rabies vaccinations up-to-date,” said Nassar. “Second, maintain control of your pets by keeping cats and ferrets indoors, and keeping dogs under direct supervision. Third, spay or neuter your pets to help reduce the number of unwanted pets that may not be adequately cared for or vaccinated regularly.”

If anyone has had contact with a black and white kitten in the Dublin area between July 1 and July 10, contact the Harford County Health Department for a rabies risk assessment at 410-612-1774.