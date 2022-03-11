Harford County to hold rabies vaccine clinics for pets starting next month

The Harford County Health Department will hold its annual rabies vaccination clinic for cats, dogs and ferrets starting next month, according to a health department news release.
The first clinic will take place at Susquehanna Hose Company, Division 4, in Havre de Grace on April 24 from 12-4 p.m. The following weekend, there will be additional clinics at the Aberdeen Fire Department and Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company, both on May 1 from 12-4 p.m.
The cost for a vaccine is $8 per animal, and each animal must be at least three months old. Cash or checks made out to Harford County Rabies Clinics will be accepted at time of vaccination.
Appointments must be made in advance at https://harcorabiesclinics.as.me/schedule.php.
Dogs should be leashed, and cats and ferrets should be caged when brought to their appointments. No other animals will be given vaccines.