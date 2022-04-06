Harford County council member’s bill would limit length of acting health officer’s service

Harford County Council Member Andre Johnson said he plans to introduce legislation later this month that would place a limit on how long someone can serve as acting health officer.

Marcy Austin has served as the county’s acting health officer since October, when then-health officer Dr. David Bishai was removed from his position by the council.

On Monday, Johnson said he finds it “reckless” that the council has gone this long without appointing a new permanent health officer.

“It’s woefully unfortunate that we, as a Council, haven’t moved in an expedited manner to be able to get someone in that position full time,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the cap would likely be 60 or 90 days.

Johnson is a member of the council’s personnel committee, which is responsible for appointing the health officer among other positions. Johnson said that he has not been informed of any action from the committee regarding the search for the new health officer.

Harford County Council President Patrick Vincenti, also a member of the personnel committee, said a search committee is being selected for the new health officer.

Vincenti noted that the search would be national in scope but slowed by issues related to COVID-19.

“I don’t expect this to be a very quick process at all,” said Vincenti, who did not say how COVID-19 could affect the search.

A bill, (SB5480) recently passed by both chambers of the Maryland General Assembly would establish requirements for notice and hearings relating to a health officer’s removal from office. That bill has been sent to Gov. Larry Hogan for his signature.

“I believe that it’s an outstanding bill just for the safety and the security for not just the health officers, but the people in which they serve,” Johnson said.

