Harford County health department, public schools confirm active tuberculosis case at Joppatowne High

The Harford County Health Department is cooperating with Harford County Public Schools after an active tuberculosis case was confirmed in Joppatowne High School on Monday.

The health department provided a letter and a fact sheet to all Joppatowne High School parents and guardians, and staff were notified, according to a news release from the county health department. A call also went out from the school system, according to the news release.

“The health department is conducting a contact investigation,” said Harford County Health Department Spokesperson Ronya Nassar in the news release. “We are advising that all people in Joppatown High School identified as close contacts to the affected individual be tested for TB and treated if needed. We are working closely with Harford County Public Schools on the contact investigation and are grateful for their partnership in this effort.”

When asked if the case involved a student or staff member, Nassar said in an email that she could not disclose any further information on the case because of the investigation. HCPS spokesperson Jillian Lader also declined to confirm whether it was a student or employee. “We will not disclose information that would identify the individual,” Lader said in an email.

Tuberculosis an infection caused by bacteria that typically affects the lungs. TB infections and the disease are treatable with medication, the release said.

“TB is spread through the air from person to person after prolonged exposure in an enclosed space. Our investigation is an important step to help prevent the spread of TB,” said Harford County Deputy Health Officer Jamie Sibel in the news release.

“The Health Department and HCPS will continue to work together on measures to minimize TB transmission within our community,” said Harford County Health Officer Marcy Austin in the news release.

For more information about contact tracing, testing or treatment call 410-612-1779 or visit the Harford County Health Department’s website at www.harfordcountyhealth.com.