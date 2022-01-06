Harford County Health Department will offer drive-thru COVID testing at Ripken Stadium starting Monday

Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen will reopen for drive-thru COVID-19 testing starting Monday for anyone age 2 and older, according to a statement released Thursday by the Harford County health department.
Testing hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. People will receive a rapid test, which will provide results in 15 minutes, as well as a PCR test, which will report results via email in 24 to 48 hours, according to the statement.
There will be no out-of-pocket cost for the tests, and registration is not required. All individuals must bring their insurance card, or government-issued identification document if uninsured.
If inclement weather occurs, the testing site will operate under the same schedule as Harford County Public Schools — for instance, if schools are delayed, the testing site will be delayed.
Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and all individuals are asked to stay in their cars at all times with masks on, according to the statement. People who are not residents of Harford County are also eligible to get tested.
“We have the tools to fight COVID-19 and testing is just one risk-reduction strategy to decrease the chances of COVID-19 transmission,” Harford County Acting Health Officer Marcy Austin said in the statement, “along with getting vaccinated and boosted, practicing proper hygiene, wearing a mask, and staying socially distant.”
The department is also currently offering vaccine and booster shots at its Woodbridge location (1321 Woodbridge Station Way, Edgewood) Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. by appointment, according to its website.
The health department is collaborating with Harford County schools for a booster clinic at Patterson Mill Middle/High School on Friday, Jan. 14 from 1 to 5 p.m. for school staff, and also working with HCPS to schedule in-school vaccination clinics for children ages 5 to 11 later this month.
Harford County adopted a partial mask mandate earlier this week, requiring visitors to county government buildings and employees interacting visitors to wear masks. Havre de Grace and Bel Air followed with similar masking mandates for their cities.
The health department also reported Thursday that COVID-19 hospitalizations at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health have increased 263 percent over the last month, according to their Facebook page.
Of those, 78 percent are unvaccinated and all who are currently on ventilators are unvaccinated, the health department said.
The county’s positivity rate is currently at 30.57 percent, just slightly above the state’s rate of 29.98 percent.
The health department partnered with UM Upper Chesapeake Health, Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium, Omnipoynt Solutions, Rover Labs and Dalex Laboratories for the new testing center.
Ripken Stadium was used for a one-day, drive-through COVID-19 testing site pilot in August 2020 and again as a drive-through, COVID mass vaccination site last spring. The vaccination clinic was shut down in June because of low demand, the county health department said at the time.