HCC Happenings: Harford Community College re-elects trustees; One Step Away grant; Harford Dance Theater; ‘Is IT right for me?’ program

Richard Streett III and Brian Walker have been re-elected as chair and vice chair of the Harford Community College Board of Trustees for 2023-2024.

Streett was appointed to the board in 2015, and previously served as vice chair. He is the managing partner for Churchville, Greenbrier and Swan Creek Veterinary Clinics, and previously worked at Swan Creek Veterinary as an associate veterinarian. Streett coordinates the day-to-day operations of the three veterinary offices located in Harford County, and oversees more than 50 staff members and associate veterinarians.

Street is a board member of the Maryland Veterinary Medical Association and serves on the Maryland Veterinary Foundation Board. He is a member of the American Veterinary Medical Association, and also serves as co-chair of the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health NextGen Leadership Council.

Walker joined the board in 2018, and has over 30 years of business experience in sales, sales management and marketing consulting. He has worked primarily in the digital health care industry where, under his guidance, a number of companies have successfully gone public or been acquired, according to a news release.

In addition to his position on the Harford Community College Board of Trustees, Walker is very active with local charities such as the Harford Family House and the Sharing Table.

Harford Community College receives One Step Away grant

The Maryland Higher Education Commission has awarded Harford Community College a grant of $60,000 for continuation of the One Step Away program.

The program provides one-on-one advising and support that walks students through the re-admission process, gets them scheduled for classes, and assists with the financial aid process, according to a news release.

The goal of the program is to assist students who stopped attending classes despite completing or being near fulfillment of their requirements for earning an associate degree. Program eligibility requirements include 45 or more college-level credits completed; students who have not been enrolled in college for at least one year; students who did not transfer to or finish a degree at another institution; and students who are in good academic standing. Students can transfer in credits from other institutions, if they have them.

The One Step Away program is funded by the Maryland Higher Education Commission. Since 2014, the program has helped more than 350 students graduate, the release said.

Former Harford Community College students interested in learning about their eligibility for completion of their degree can contact George Budelis at GBudelis@Harford.edu or 443-412- 2185, or Roger Hoover at RoHoover@harford.edu or 443-412-2206. For more information about the program, visit harford.edu/admissions/apply/one-step-away.php.

Harford Dance Theatre presents ‘Kinetic Canvas: Leonardo da Vinci’

The Harford Dance Theatre will present “Kinetic Canvas: Leonardo da Vinci” this weekend at the Chesapeake Theater at Harford Community College.

The “Kinetic Canvas” series returns to the campus with an original dance theater production inspired by Italian artist Leonardo da Vinci. This innovative performance directed by Lauren Carnesi Daniels guides the audience on an investigation of da Vinci’s artistic masterpieces and his urge to understand the phenomena of nature and his interest in architecture, mechanics, human anatomy, according to the news release.

Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. A pre-show discussion with an art historian from Harford County will be held at 6 p.m. in the Chesapeake Dining Room.

Tickets are $18 for adults; $14 for youth ages 17 and younger, Harford Community College faculty, staff and students, and seniors ages 60 and older. To purchase tickets, visit harfordevents.com. For disability-related accommodations, contact 443-412-2211.

‘Is IT Right for Me?’ information sessions to be held in August

Harford Community College is holding free information sessions on the fields of information technology and cybersecurity.

The presentation will be divided into three parts. Part one will provide participants with an overview of the IT industry. Part two will cover the employment landscape locally and nationally. Part three will explore the universal skills needed to work in IT as well as the specific skills and credentials needed to land the most common information technology job titles.

The series will end with a presentation of the college’s many options for pursuing IT credentials; and explain the difference between an associate of science degree, associate of applied science degree, certificate and industry certification program. Participants will be invited to take a free aptitude test at the end of the evening, the release said.

The information sessions will be on Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. virtually on Microsoft Teams, and Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. in Edgewood Hall, Room 215. To attend an information session, visit harford.edu/campaigns/it-info-sessions.php.