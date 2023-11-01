HCC Happenings: Harford Youth Orchestra and Harford String Orchestra concert, new Board of Trustees member, HCC awarded performing arts grant

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Harford Youth Orchestra and Harford String Orchestra will present their 24th season-opening concert on Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. at Havre de Grace High School, 445 Lewis Lane. The concert is free to the public.

The orchestras provide an extension experience for high school and middle school string, wind and percussion students. The orchestras serve youth in northeastern Maryland and neighboring areas of Pennsylvania and Delaware, according to a news release.

Director Anne Pape will conduct the Harford String Orchestra in its performance of “A Westward Journey and Jubilee,” by Carrie Lane Gruselle; “Lullaby for Luca,” by Loreta Fin; “Ablaze,” by Chris Bernotas; “Poco Adagio” from Symphony No. 3 in C, by Camille Saint-Saens, arr. S. Dackow; and “Orange Jam,” by Jeffrey Bishop.

The Harford Youth Orchestra will be conducted by Brian Folus in performing “Declaration Overture,” by Claude T. Smith; “Chanson de Matin” and “Chanson de Nuit” by Edward Elgar; “Waltz of the Flowers” from The Nutcracker Suite, by P.I. Tchaikovsky; “Fantasia on Greensleeves” by R. Vaughan Williams, adapted from the opera “Sir John in Love” by Ralph Greaves; and “What’s Up Symphony,” arranged by Jerry Brubaker.

Harford Youth Orchestra membership is open by audition to all string students in grades 9-12, and wind and percussion students in grades 8-12. Students must be enrolled in their school orchestra or band program.

Harford String Orchestra membership is open by audition to all string students in grades 6-8 or students with at least two years playing experience. Students must be enrolled in their school orchestra program.

Visit harford.edu/academics/community-ed-programs/youth/hyo.php for more information or contact Kelly Pulaski at 443-412-2191 or kpulaski@harford.edu.

Harford Community College receives grant for performances at APGFCU Arena and Amoss Center

Harford Community College received a grant of $7,100 from the Harford County Cultural Arts Board to support events to be held at the Aberdeen Proving Ground Federal Credit Union Arena and the Amoss Center.

This funding will help the college present diverse professional touring companies of recognized artistic merit, and produce community musical theater and dance through the Phoenix Festival Theater and Harford Dance Theatre organizations, according to a news release.

The Harford County Cultural Arts Advisory Board is one of the primary resources for arts organizations, independent artists and performing arts in Harford County. The government-appointed board provides grant opportunities, advocacy and administrative support; sponsors workshops, events, and promotional opportunities; and encourages and invests in the advancement of the arts for the community.

Governor appoints Maude M. CreveCoeur to Harford Community College Board of Trustees

Gov. Wes Moore has appointed Maude M. CreveCoeur to the nine-member Harford Community College Board of Trustees, where she will serve as the Councilmanic District E representative.

CreveCoeur’s term will expire on June 30, 2028. She was sworn in at the office of the Clerk of the Court in Bel Air on Oct. 19.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, faculty, staff, administrators and students, I am honored to welcome Trustee Maude CreveCoeur to Harford Community College,” Theresa. B. Felder, president of Harford Community College, said in a news release. “With her background as a leader in education, I’m excited to have her participating in our vision for the college, especially now as we develop our new strategic plan.”

CreveCoeur is the owner and operator of The Little House Preschool in Churchville. She also serves as a preschool teacher and program director, managing day-to-day operations, the release said.

Originally from Staten Island, New York, CreveCoeur has called Churchville home for more than two decades. CreveCoeur raised her four children in Harford County. When not immersed in the world of education, CreveCoeur enjoys spending time with her family, sewing and gardening.

CreveCoeur holds a bachelor’s degree from Metropolitan College of New York and is pursuing a master’s degree in early childhood education from Notre Dame of Maryland University. She is fluent in Creole, French Creole and English.

“My commitment to education lies in fostering an educational landscape where diversity is celebrated, inclusion is paramount, and each student’s journey is enriched through tailored experiences,” CreveCoeur said in the release. “I am deeply honored and excited for the opportunity to join the Board of Trustees, where I can give back to a community that has shown so much kindness to my family.”