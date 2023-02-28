Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace going cashless

The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace announces its transition to cashless form of payments for both ticket and concessions purchases at the center, according to a news release.

The change is a new effort to reduce lines and wait times, said a representative for the center.

Accepted forms of payment for tickets and concessions include debit cards and all major credit cards. Concessions are also available for purchase with mobile payments including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay.

Tickets can still be purchased with cash in-person at the Havre de Grace Visitors Center at 450 Pennington Avenue.

Patrons can mitigate the need for any in-person ticket stress by purchasing online in advance.

For more information, email info@HdGOperaHouse.org.