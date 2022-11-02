Harford County ends fiscal 2022 with a near-$35 million surplus

Harford County ended fiscal 2022 with a surplus of almost $35 million, according to a county news release.

The surplus of $34.8 million, also known as the unassigned general fund balance, for the fiscal year that ended June 30 can be used for future needs.

Advertisement

“As we close the books on my administration’s final year in office, Harford County is in a strong fiscal position thanks to our conservative budgeting and operating efficiencies,” Harford County Executive Barry Glassman said in the release.

This year’s surplus is an increase from the $8.4 million surplus Glassman’s administration inherited when it took office eight years ago.

Advertisement

“Together, we have left Harford County in a better position than when we arrived, and ready in case of economic headwinds on the horizon,” Glassman said.

The current surplus is also in addition to the $37.6 million available for emergencies in the county’s fiscal stabilization, or “rainy day,” fund.

The county also received a clean assessment of the county’s overall fiscal performance, for fiscal 2022, meaning the county’s financial statements were accurate and in accordance with necessary principles and requirements.

The audit was performed by CliftonLarsonAllen, LLP, of Timonium.