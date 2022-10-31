Harford County celebrates National First Responders Day

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman presenting a proclamation to first responders in recognition of National First Responders Day. Pictured, from left, are Michael Brunicke, Tami Wiggins, Laura Porrovicchio, Forney Buchanan, County Executive Glassman, Ross Coates and Amanda Gorsuch.

Harford County celebrated National First Responders Day on Friday with a proclamation honoring people who help others in emergencies, according to a county news release.

“We are blessed to have volunteer firefighters and dedicated professionals, including EMTs, paramedics, 911 dispatchers and law enforcement officers, who answer calls around the clock to help their fellow citizens,” said Harford County Executive Barry Glassman in the release. “On what may be someone’s worst day, these skilled responders protect and save lives. We appreciate their service on National First Responders Day and every day in Harford County.”

Earlier this month, the Harford County Council approved legislation expanding the county’s volunteer fire and EMS providers’ eligibility for qualifying for pension benefits. The new law lowers the eligibility age from 55 to 50 for people with 25 or more years of service and from 70 to 60 for people with at least 10 active or five consecutive years of service. The monthly cap on benefits for longtime volunteers was also removed.

Harford County’s fire service is made up entirely of volunteers, and has some paid county paramedics. The Harford County EMS Foundation also has providers in 12 volunteer fire and ambulance companies.

The county has a student loan repayment program, Harford County’s NEXT GEN Responder program, to attract and retain volunteers. The program was initiated last year by Glassman and offers $5,000 a year for up to four years.

So far, the program has contributed to paying for student loans of 76 volunteer firefighters and EMTs, according to the county.

The program application, as well as more information, is available online at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/2976/NEXT-GEN-Responders-Student-Loan-Relief.