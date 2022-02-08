Fire destroys home on Whiteford Road in Harford County

A fire destroyed a single-family home in the 1600 block of Whiteford Road in Harford County on Monday afternoon, fire officials said.
Two people living inside the home discovered the fire in the enclosed front porch around 2:36 p.m. and one attempted to extinguish it with a garden hose before the Darlington Volunteer Fire Company arrived, according to a statement released by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
It took 45 firefighters 20 minutes to control the blaze. A working smoke alarm in the home was activated, fire officials said.
The two occupants were not injured, but one cat died in the fire. The home loss is estimated at $100,000 worth of structure and $50,000 worth of contents. The occupants are being assisted by family members,
Investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal are investigating the incident but say they are not ruling out discarded smoking material as the cause.