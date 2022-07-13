Harford County Farm Fair returns for 10-day run in its 35th year

The Harford County Farm Fair is returning to a fully in-person capacity for its 35th go-round.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the fair was canceled in 2020 and was in hybrid format in 2021. But this year, it’s back and with its longest run yet – 10 days, from July 20-30.

Advertisement

“It’s really gratifying to hear so many people tell us how they have missed the fair,” said Amy McClaskey, the fair’s co-chair. “We really try our hardest to create an event that can help really promote our mission at the Farm Fair, which is just to promote and preserve our county’s agricultural heritage.”

McClaskey said the fair has been extended to allow for 4-H competitions to run more smoothly.

Advertisement

Admission to the fair is free through July 24. Starting on July 25, admission will cost $5, but kids under 5 are free. Carnival tickets are sold separately. This year, according to McClaskey, is the first time the fair is using online ticketing. Tickets can be purchased on the fair’s website: https://farmfair.org/

McClaskey said the fair will take place rain or shine. “We always say that if it’s not hot or rainy, it’s not Farm Fair time,” she said.

Many of the fan-favorite activities will start on July 25: archery, watermelon eating and other contests; the “Kidway,” featuring a straw maze, wildlife animals and a family comfort and nursing mothers station; and the infamous Lucas Oil Truck & Tractor Pull.

Some new activities include the Kountry K-9 Show and an entertainment zone featuring local artists.

Parking will not be available at the fairgrounds (608 North Tollgate Road, Bel Air) starting on July 25, but attendees can park at one of two satellite lots: BSC America (819 Baltimore Pike) or Red Pump Elementary School (600 Red Pump Road). Free shuttles will transport people from those lots to the fairgrounds about every 10 to 15 minutes, according to McClaskey.

“We’re super excited,” McClaskey said, “and looking forward to another 35 years of fun at the fair.”