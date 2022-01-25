Harford County executive appointed chair of Baltimore Metropolitan Council

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman will serve as the 2022 chair of the Baltimore Metropolitan Council board of directorsy.
The council is a nonprofit organization that works with local elected officials to improve the economy and quality of life for the region.
“It is a great honor to chair the board of the Baltimore Metropolitan Council,” Glassman said in a news release from the BMC. “Harford County is an integral piece of the puzzle that comprises greater Baltimore and I look forward to working with the other jurisdictional leaders to leverage our resources for the region.”
The directors met virtually on Friday and approved Glassman’s appointment unanimously. This is his second term as chair; he previously served as in the role in 2016. He’s been a member of the BMC since he was elected county executive in 2014. His new term will last through January 2023.
“County Executive Glassman has been an instrumental asset to the BMC board for many years,” Mike Kelly, BMC’s executive director, said in the news release. “His insight and leadership are invaluable to the progress of our organization and the region at large. We look forward to what is to come as we continue to serve in the region’s recovery.”
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball will serve as vice chair, also through January 2023.
The Baltimore Metropolitan Council works to coordinate policy efforts in the areas of transportation planning, environmental planning, community planning and cooperative purchasing.