Blane Miller hopes to unify community across party lines in bid for Harford County executive

Blane Miller said his run for Harford County executive felt like a “natural transition.”

“I served my country, and now I want to serve my county,” Miller said.

Miller is a Navy veteran and also a small business owner – he’s the CEO of BH Miller Group, LLC, a construction/consulting firm based out of Havre de Grace, Miller’s hometown.

In the past, Miller has served on the county’s Republican Central Committee, elected in 2002. That same year, he unsuccessfully ran for Harford County Council and Havre de Grace City Council. He ran again for County Council, unsuccessfully, in 2014.

Both of his County Council runs were as a Republican, yet Miller describes himself as more of moderate. He initially planned to run as an independent but found it easier to run as a Democrat.

“I’m either a conservative Democrat or a liberal Republican,” he said. “Either way, I’m a moderate. I’m in the middle …

“I have words like compassion and compromise in my vocabulary. I don’t need a political party to tell me my ideologies.”

Miller is facing-off against Republican state Sen. Bob Cassilly in the general election on Nov. 8.

Miller said he’s fiscally conservative, and would use frugal budgeting in office. He also wants to update zoning laws to make sure the county is allowing for what he called “responsible development.”

Another one of Miller’s goals is to unify the community across party lines.

“I want to be the bridge builder to the community,” he said.

In addition, Miller said he’d donate a portion of his salary as county executive to local nonprofits.

“It’s about service,” he said. “I’m not worried about people’s opinions.”

Miller said that voting for him would allow voters to avoid getting the “same product, different wrapper.”

“If you want change and out-of-the-box thinking and a different outlook on how this is all supposed to work, then vote for me,” he said.