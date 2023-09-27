Harford officials raise concern over auditor’s limited access to county records

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Harford County officials have raised concerns over the county auditor’s access to county financial records being temporarily restricted.

Chrystal Brooks, the auditor for Harford County, said her access to Workday, the county’s financial system, was “essentially revoked” starting late Monday, Sept. 11.

Advertisement

“We could access the systems as employees,” Brooks said, “but there was no functionality basically.”

Brooks said access to Workday was restored the following Friday.

Advertisement

“For the projects where we needed to be able to access transactions and look up specific details, we couldn’t do that,” Brooks said. “There was a point in time where we were essentially at a standstill.”

Matt Button, the county’s public information officer, said Brooks was “never denied access to county information.”

“For a short time, we temporarily required the auditor to access certain information by request,” Button said in a statement to The Aegis.

Brooks, however, said that was not her experience “at all.”

“There were outstanding information requests that we didn’t get any information on,” she said. “The system that we normally use to access that information we could not get into.”

Brooks said she was surprised that her office’s access to the system was curtailed and that this is something she’d expect at the beginning of a new county administration.

She said the explanation she was given was that Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly wanted to be sure that her office wouldn’t be “releasing nonpublic information to anyone.”

Button said the reason the access was restricted was because “it had come to our attention that the direct access provided to the auditor was possibly being misused by council members to obtain confidential information they were not entitled to access.”

Advertisement

He said that all direct access was suspended for five days to ensure that there were protocols in place “to assure only proper access to information.”

Brooks said that her access to Workday is now the “same as it was before.”

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Harford County Council President Patrick Vincenti said he was unsure why Brooks’ access was altered, but that it didn’t look good, no matter the reason.

“My hopes are that this will never happen again,” Vincenti said, “because obviously, we will have to make an issue out of it at that time if it does.”

Vincenti also noted that the county auditor is required to have access to county financial records, according to the county charter.

The charter states: “All records and files pertaining to the receipt and expenditure of County funds by all officers, agents, and employees of the County and all agencies thereof … shall at all times be open to the inspection of the County Auditor.”

Advertisement

Harford County Council member Aaron Penman also condemned the action in a news release.

“This action is a slap in the face to taxpayers who deserve and expect oversight, honesty and transparency in their government,” Penman said.