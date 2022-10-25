Harford County honors employees of differing abilities and supporters at annual Employment Recognition Luncheon

Harford County’s Office of Disability Services and Commission on Disabilities celebrated the employment of citizens with differing abilities by honoring community individuals and organizations at its annual Employment Recognition Luncheon on Oct. 12.

Over 90 guests attended the luncheon, which took place at Edgewood’s Richlin Ballroom, according to a county news release.

The event honored employees with disabilities demonstrating “exceptional ability and determination in the workplace,” the release said, as well as “employers, families, friends and organizations that are changing attitudes about people with disabilities in the workforce.”

This event coincides with National Disability Employment Awareness Month, which takes place in October. The event’s theme this year was “Disability: Part of the Equity Equation,” recognizing the portion of the workplace that people with disabilities make up.

“This is a special celebration of our diverse workforce in Harford County,” County Executive Barry Glassman said, according to the release, “and I’m proud to recognize the skills and contributions of employees with differing abilities and the employers who value them as team members.”

The awardees included:

Large Employer of the Year Award: Bed Bath & Beyond

Medium Employer of the Year Award: The Aberdeen IronBirds

Small Employer of the Year Award: Bray & Em Boutique

Employee of the Year Award: Quinton Robbins, employed by Sephora

Student Worker of the Year Award: Darryus McDaniel, employed by Harford County Public Schools’ Food and Nutrition program

Volunteer of the Year Award: Maureen Henson

Accessibility Award: Harford County Public Library

Media Award: Matt Button, staff photographer for Baltimore Sun Media

The Ruth Helen Thompson Community Service Award: Nancy Brugh

Also, Sylva Green, an employee of United Souvenir & Apparel, received the Employee Award of Merit; and Austin Woods, an employee of the Harford County Public Schools’ Food and Nutrition program, received the Student Worker Award of Merit.