Harford County Electrical Apprenticeship Program’s 41st annual graduation

The Harford County Electrical Apprenticeship (HCECA) Program’s 41st annual graduation took place May 20 at the Amoss Center at Harford Technical High School. The graduation ceremony celebrated 73 graduates.

Opening remarks were made by JeanMarie Makres, executive director of the program, and Ronald Blaney, training director. The event also included remarks from Christopher D. MacLarion, director, and James Rzepkowski, assistant secretary, both of the Apprenticeship and Training section of the Division of Workforce Development and Adult Learning at the Maryland Department of Labor, who each commended the graduates for their hard work and accomplishments and spoke of the benefits of apprenticeships and a career in the trades.

Theresa B. Felder, Harford Community College president, also spoke of the commitment required of these students who work full time while attending school twice a week in the evenings.

Former HCECA graduate Travis Anderson, a site safety health officer at Johnson Controls and part-time adjunct professor of electrical apprenticeship at Prince George’s Community College, delivered the keynote address. Anderson encouraged the graduates to keep reaching for more in their careers, including continuing lifelong learning, stressed that there are no limits to what they can achieve.

The apprenticeship school, which is housed at Harford Community College’s Edgewood Hall, typically graduates approximately 60 to 80 students each year. Since 1982, 2,001 apprentices have graduated from this program. They anticipate at least another 100 new enrollments for the fall 2022 class.

The Harford County Electrical Contractors Association was formed in 1941. In 1978, the organization was restructured and over the next few years it became one of the largest electrical apprenticeship programs in the state of Maryland.

The Contractors Association organized its members, worked with local and state agencies, hired educational consultants, and formed a long-term academic partnership with Harford Community College, thus ensuring the stability and growth of the trade.

With this partnership all graduates, upon completion of their apprenticeship with HCECA, are eligible to receive 21 college credits toward an associate’s degree in technical/professional studies or 19 credit hours toward an associate’s degree in general studies.

The apprenticeship program includes four years of classroom instruction, in accordance with state and federal regulations. The classes begin in September and run through April each year, which meets the required 144 hours of related classroom instruction per year.

Students are trained in residential, commercial and industrial wiring, and the National Electrical Code, for a total of 576 classroom hours over the four years. In addition, apprentices must acquire 8,000 hours of on-the-job training. Upon completion, each student is issued a State of Maryland Certificate of Completion, identifying the student as a qualified journeyperson electrician.

The 2022 HCECA graduates are: Bryan M. Albrecht, Bailey R. Armour, Brian M. Billings, Nicholas A. Bosse, Ethan D. Bowlin, Caleb T. Bright, Denzell M. Brown, Brian A. Campbell, II, Justin R. Carr, Christopher E. Cataldo, Randall M.J. Cutlip, Michael T. Dawson, Joseph N. Dietrich III, Donta D. Dotson, Seth Dowell, Jared K. Edmondson, Brendan P. Fannon, Logan P. Flowers, Christopher E. Forbes, Arthur L. Forster, III, Daniel W. Gamble, John S. Gatza, Ryan C. Glassman, Phillip D. Good, Everett B. Goodin, Caleb T. Gordon, Matthew J. Gowers, Mitchell L. Hammond, Benjamin C. Hanke, Jack T. Herbert, Jacob A. Hess, Bradley K. Holbrook, Jr., Caleb P. Holmes, Jarrett L. Hornberger, Colin J. Kerner, Konner M. Kick, Colin W. Knapp, Zachary J. Krider, Scott K. Kuhn, James E. Ledlow, Dalton G. Locklear, Julio J. Martinez, Michael S. McCormack, John P. McGonigle, Colin R. McLean, Ryan J. Morton, Zachery B. Myrick, Cody T. Neiser, Joseph J. Nuetzel, Apostolos J. Ontatzis, Thomas D. Pacitti, Bryan K. Palacky, Christopher B. Parks, Griffin W. Pfarr, Nickolas J. Pursell, Kyle P. Raymond, Christopher W. Robinson, Cory A. Robson, Sean M. Rodriguez, Tyler S.J. Scheffsky, Ralph E. Schwarz, Jared M. Shepard, Mark A. Shifflett, John T. Simms, Briar S. Simon, Joseph G. Singer, Brandon J. Speights, Gregory S. Stevenson, Jr., Robert C. Valentine, Ezekiel J. Wills, Brian B. Wilson, Cody J. Witt and Daniel C. Zentz.

The six graduates with the highest GPA were recognized for their academic achievement, from first through sixth place: John S. Gatza , Michael T. Dawson, Mark A. Shifflett, Randall M.J. Cutlip, Caleb T. Bright and Michael S. McCormack. Also recognized for perfect attendance all four years were Caleb T. Bright, Jared K. Edmondson, John S. Gatza and Everett B. Goodin.

A new Outstanding Student Award, sponsored by the Electrical Contractors Association of Baltimore County, was also presented in honor of the memory of the apprenticeship program’s late instructor, Lee Jolley. An award of $100 was given to one outstanding student in each of the 17 apprenticeship classes, first through fourth year. The fourth-year recipients were Ryan J. Morton, John S. Gatza, Bryan K. Palacky and Everett B. Goodin.

For more information on the Harford County Electrical Contractors Apprenticeship Program, go to hcecamd.org, email hceca@harford.edu, or call 443-412-2800.