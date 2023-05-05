Harford teachers union, Democrats and other community groups rally against county executive’s proposed FY24 budget

The Harford County Education Association, members of the Harford County Democratic Central Committee, and other community groups rallied Thursday night in Bel Air to fight County Executive Bob Cassilly’s proposed budget cuts to public programs.

The rally was held before the start of the first of two public hearings being held by the County Council on the fiscal 2024 budget.

Advertisement

The teachers union and community groups, along with parents and students, protested for better funding as they walked along Churchville Road from the school administration building on South Hickory Avenue toward the Harford County Council building on South Bond Street, chanting “Bad News Bob” and other slogans.

“The young people of our county are our future,” Chrystie Crawford-Smick, president of the Harford County Education Association, said at the rally. “They are the people that we are doing this for today. In Mr. Cassilly’s first budget cycle, he made the bold move to flat-fund Harford County Community College, public libraries, and cut $39 million from Harford County Public Schools. After looking closely at the budget, I haven’t been able to figure out what Bob Cassilly does value, but it’s definitely not education.”

Advertisement

Cassilly announced his fiscal year 2024 proposed budget April 14; it included a $39 million reduction in the Harford County Public Schools’ operating budget.

In a news release that day, Cassilly outlined his recommended budget following an in-depth review of county operations and spending. The $1.1 billion county budget is lower than this year’s and does not raise tax rates, while making unprecedented investments in public safety and contributing to full funding for Harford County Public Schools, the release said.

Cassilly said in a statement Wednesday that his proposed budget is “fiscally responsible.”

Harford County Public Schools is not happy about the cuts. The school system issued a news release April 18 calling Cassilly’s budget a “worst-case scenario.”

“Bob Cassilly is mortgaging our children’s future for political grandstanding,” Superintendent Sean Bulson said in the release. “He is pandering to a conservative political base, one that doesn’t believe a quality education is critical to the success of a greater community. This deplorable budget is the worst-case scenario for our children. If it goes unchecked, it will cause a greater issue in the future and further undermine our ability to continue to offer a quality education to the children of Harford County. Your children deserve to continue receiving the best education possible.”

According to Cassilly’s proposed budget, Harford County Public Schools will receive $304.8 million in operating funds in addition to funding to upgrade schools, including: $20 million for Harford Technical High School; $17 million for Aberdeen Middle School; and $16 million to plan a new combination elementary school and Harford Academy, which serves special education students.

The Board of Education requested $343 million in local funds, including a proposed $51.1 million increase over this year’s budget and a $19.1 million increase in funding for teacher salaries. Without those funds, Bulson said a lower salary package would limit the county’s ability to stay competitive with other school systems in the region in attracting and retaining teachers.

In March, the school system turned in its Blueprint for Maryland’s Future implementation plans.

Advertisement

“To continue to receive state funding, we must adhere to and implement all Blueprint legislation,” Harford County Public Schools spokesperson Jillian Ladder said. “The state provides a portion of the funding needed for the Blueprint’s substantial and costly requirements, but the intentions and expectations are that local funding agencies will provide sufficient funds for the remaining costs. The HCPS FY24 budget includes sustaining or expanding Blueprint necessary support for special education students, English learners, schools with high concentrations of poverty, and college and career readiness. Cassilly’s proposed FY24 budget doesn’t cover local initiatives, so it won’t cover the costs associated with the Blueprint initiatives at the state level. If Mr. Cassilly is allowed to fund HCPS $19 million less than we were funded last year, that deficit will only compound each year, putting HCPS further behind in local and state initiatives.”

Stacey Gerringer, principal of Abingdon Elementary School, says the budget is not good enough, and that Cassilly needs to do better.

“That’s the message we need to send to him, not only as taxpayers, but as parents, grandparents, students, aunts and uncles because we work hard,” Gerringer said at the rally. “We need him to step up, we need better, we need commitment. We need to show that as Harford County, we will not only retain and hire the best and brightest teachers, and that will help our students.”

Stacey Albrecht, of Havre de Grace, a parent and a paraprofessional at Havre de Grace’s Learning Together Program for children with learning disabilities, criticized Cassilly’s budget cuts.

“We have our typicals, but we also have students who are special needs and are new to the classroom,” Albrecht said. “We need the support and we see the support these kids are going to need further down the line. He’s cutting everything for special needs.”

Melanie Coogan of Fallston attended the rally with her children. Her daughter, Emily, attends Fallston Middle School.

Advertisement

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“We’re here today because schools and all of our supported programs are on the chopping block and that is simply unacceptable,” Coogan said.

Kevin McKinney, vice president of the NAACP Harford County chapter, says underfunding schools hurts everyone.

“This is something that we have to stand for because our kids are our future,” McKinney said.

Zack Fink, co-communications director for the Harford County Democratic Central Committee, calls Cassilly’s proposed budget the “bare minimum.”

“None of us are happy when our kids deliver the bare minimum effort in their schoolwork,” Fink said. “The county executive’s proposal is just that: to do the state-mandated bare-minimum effort. Harford can and should do better. That’s why we’re joining the Harford County Education Association and other community groups to show our support for the education of the county’s children and other essential services that would be cut.”

The County Council, which has received Cassilly’s proposed fiscal 2024 budget, held budget work sessions with county departments in April. The council held its first public hearing on the budget Thursday night and will have a second public hearing Wednesday.

Advertisement

ᐧ