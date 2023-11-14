Discovery Center at Water’s Edge welcomes five new members to its board of directors

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Discovery Center at Water’s Edge welcomed five new members to its board of directors last month: Richard “Dick” Schwanke, Jill Peregino, Danielle Stevens, John Resta and Eric Schuster.

The Discovery Center at Water’s Edge in Belcamp will be an interactive STEM center where kids of all ages can experience hands-on science and technology, and learn the history of scientific discovery in in the county. The Discovery Center has already launched several summer and after-school programs at its Preview Center, and held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 10 at the Preview Center.

“We are excited to channel the expertise and energy of Richard, Jill, Danielle, Eric and John to further our mission,” board president Charlie Nietubicz said in the news release.

Schwanke has served in various roles relating to the environment and managing hazardous materials at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Goddard Space Flight Center, the Army Environmental Hygiene Agency, the Army Research Laboratory. He also taught at Harford Community College as an instructor and technical director of HCC’s Environmental and Safety Center, and mentored Harford County students in public and private schools, the release said.

Schwanke is currently an environment, safety and health subject matter expert for SURVICE Engineering, and serves as president of the Senior Science Society.

Peregino is an associate professor of data science and mathematics at Harford Community College. She is a STEM educator with over 11 years’ experience teaching math and science at the secondary and college level in Harford County, and has served as an affiliate instructor in statistics at Loyola University Maryland.

Peregino was vice president at IQVIA, and has over 20 years in healthcare market research including skills in sample design, projection methods, variance estimation and statistical modeling. She co-authored the patent “System and Methods for Generating Physician Profiles Concerning Prescription Therapy Practices,” an innovative statistical model to profile physicians based on their prescribing patterns, the release said.

Stevens began her career working for Red Bull Distributing while she was in the honors program at the University of Baltimore pursuing a major in business marketing. Anheuser Busch hired her to oversee their top 100 accounts and five wholesalers. During her 10 years at Anheuser Busch, Stevens developed national marketing campaigns, such as the Stella Artois chalice engraver program before she went on to work for Comcast Business where she was an account executive for three years, the release said.

Resta retired in December 2020 from his position as deputy chief of staff for public health, Office of the Surgeon General and U.S. Army MEDCOM, representing the commanding general of the Army Medical Command on all public health, wellness, environmental health and veterinary services. Concurrent with that position, he was the director of the U.S. Army Medical Command’s Public Health Center, where he was responsible for overseeing the activities of more than 1,000 scientists, physicians, engineers, industrial hygienists, veterinarians and other public health specialists, in addition to ensuring full-spectrum veterinary services to the Army and Department of Defense, the release said.

Schuster, area vice president at Paylocity, has over eight years of experience in outside sales and has taken on the position on the board as treasurer for the Discovery Center at Water’s Edge. Schuster brings his successful skills in time management, adaptability, project management and creative problem solving to the team, Nietubicz said. Schuster is a graduate of Towson University with a degree in business management.