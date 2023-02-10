Harford County flag to fly at half-staff Friday on 7th anniversary of the deaths of county deputies

The Harford County flag will fly at half-staff on Friday to honor the seven-year anniversary of the deaths of Harford County deputies Mark Logsdon and Patrick Bailey.

“In honor and remembrance of the ultimate sacrifice made by Deputy First Class Logsdon and Senior Deputy Dailey seven years ago, the Harford County flag will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, February 10th,” Cassilly said in a news release on Thursday. “I encourage all of our residents to pause and recognize their service and bravery.”

Logsdon and Dailey were killed on Feb. 10, 2016 while responding to a suspicious person report in Abingdon.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a blood drive in honor of Logsdon and Dailey Friday from 12 to 6 p.m. at the American Legion Post 17 in Edgewood. Required pre-registration can be found online at www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time.