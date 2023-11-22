Harford County Democratic Central Committee seeks to fill vacancy

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Harford County Democratic Central Committee is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy as of Sept. 30. In accordance with bylaws, the committee is in search of a male or non-binary registered Democrat with experience and interest in local politics who is willing to help build the Democratic Party, organize voters, and get Democrats elected to public office in and from Harford County. Experience with campaign finance regulations and reporting procedures is also desired.

Candidates must submit a resume with a statement of interest and be interviewed. The statement of interest should include the candidate’s interest and experience in politics, and why they are the best choice. The resume with a statement of interest should be emailed to the HCDCC chair, chair@harforddemocrats.org, by midnight on Monday, Dec. 11.

Candidates who submitted the required information will receive invitations to in-person interviews, which will be held at a public meeting on Dec. 20, at 8 p.m. at the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Department, 1305 Pulaski Hwy. in Edgewood.