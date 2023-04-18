Deer Creek Chorale’s ‘Light Beyond Shadow’ spring concert to honor member’s family in Ukraine

Deer Creek Chorale, an intergenerational choral group for adults in northern Baltimore and Harford counties, closes out its 16th year with its spring concert, “Light Beyond Shadow” on April 30 at Goucher College in Towson.

The program was created to honor and stand in solidarity with Ukraine. One of Deer Creek Chorale’s longtime members, Susana Goff of Fallston, emigrated from Ukraine as an adult. Chorale members have supported her and her family who remain in her native Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion, according to the news release.

Advertisement

“With DCC’s support and partnership, I feel as if I am not alone,” said Goff. “I am a part of a big family where we sing together, celebrate and pray for each other. Music and [the chorale] helped me to move forward in the moments of high anxiety, fear and helplessness. I’m forever grateful for the tremendous support of our artistic director, Martha Banghart, and every member of DCC for sharing the message of hope and peace to the Ukrainian people and the rest of the world.”

The concert features performances of major works including Franz Joseph Haydn’s “Mass in Time of War” and Ola Gjeilo’s “Sunrise Mass.” Members of the Goucher College Chorale Society will join Deer Creek Chorale during the concert and Goucher’s director, Michael Semancik, will conduct both of these pieces. The concert also features a full orchestra and a tribute to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the release said.

Advertisement

“It is heartbreaking to see what is happening to [Susana’s] beautiful country,” Banghart said. “We want to honor and bring attention to their struggle through this program.”

The Deer Creek Chorale was founded in 2007 and has performed in venues around the world, including Carnegie Hall and the Forbidden City Concert Hall in Beijing, China. Additional choral ensembles have come from the Chorale, including the Deer Creek Youth Choir, Deer Creek Chamber Choir, and Ebb and Flow ladies’ ensemble.

Each season, Deer Creek Chorale selects a charity to support. Chorale members raise funds and provide volunteer service for the selected charity. This year’s charitable partner is Camp Sunrise, which offers camp opportunities to families affected by childhood cancer.

The concert begins at 4 p.m. at the Kraushaar Auditorium on Goucher College’s campus, 1021 Dulaney Valley Road.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, $10 for students and children and teens, and free for children 5 years and younger. Tickets can be purchased at deercreekchorale.org.

This performance is funded in part by the Maryland State Arts Council, Harford County Cultural Arts Board (with funds from MSAC) and the citizens of Baltimore County.