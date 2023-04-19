Harford County Council passes warehouse moratorium

The Harford County Council voted to approve a bill placing a 90-day moratorium on warehouse development in the county at its legislative session Tuesday.

All council members except District B council member Aaron Penman voted in favor of the bill.

Prior to the bill’s passage, the council passed two amendments to the bill, one of which shortened the moratorium from the originally proposed six months to 90 days, with the ability to extend the moratorium an additional 90 days if needed. All council members except Penman voted in favor of the amendments.

A similar moratorium bill specifically aimed at warehouse development in Perryman was passed by the previous council last year, then vetoed by then-County Executive Barry Glassman.

This story will be updated.