Harford County Council receives pushback after citizens prevented from speaking about District F during meeting

Harford County Council President Patrick Vincenti received pushback from citizens during Tuesday’s council meeting after he said that those who signed up to speak during public comments would not be able to address the dispute over whether Distrct F council member Jacob Bennett could serve. The matter is in litigation.

Vincenti was referring to Harford County’s lawsuit against Bennett, which seeks to disqualify him from serving on the council while remaining a Harford County Public Schools teacher due to a provision of the county charter.

Vincenti made the announcement before the start of the public comment portion of the legislative session.

Barbara Osborn Kreamer, a former County Council member and former Maryland delegate, questioned Vincenti’s authority to limit citizens’ ability to comment on the matter. Vincenti responded: “It’s an ongoing piece of litigation.”

“Nobody’s asking you to comment,” Kreamer, a current member of the Harford Democratic Central Committee, said. “We’re just asking you to listen.”

Vincenti said that he’d talked to council attorney Charles Kearney about not discussing ongoing litigation.

Kreamer continued to question why residents were being prohibited from discussing the matter until Vincenti interrupted her. “Ms. Kreamer, with all due respect, just stop,” he said.

Vincenti has previously restricted topics of discussion during public comment. He told citizens he would not allow them to directly discuss the proposed Mitchell property warehouse development when the Perryman Peninsula building moratorium was introduced in February.

In the council’s rules of procedure, which were last updated Feb. 15, citizens are restricted from discussing subjects that will require a public hearing “until the Legislative Session Day which follows final action on the matter,” as well as pending zoning cases.

“The existence of a court case should not have an effect of restricting the public’s engaging in debate,” Kreamer told The Aegis.

Vincenti and Kearney did not reply to requests for comment.

Henry Gibbons, chair of the Harford County Democratic Central Committee, also spoke during public comment, congratulating the newly elected council members. He also gave a list of expectations that he said residents have for the new administration, such as updating the county’s transportation infrastructure, expanding public transit, fully resourcing the school system, protecting undeveloped spaces and developing a green infrastructure.

“I trust that you will take that responsibility seriously,” Gibbons said, “[and] that you will look out for the interests of all of the voters of the county, not just the ones who voted for you.”

In other council news, a number of appointments were made. Council member Dion Guthrie was appointed Board of Education liaison; Vincenti was appointed to the Adequate Public Facilities Advisory Board; Vincenti, council Vice President Tony Giangiordano and citizen representative Warren Hamilton were appointed to the Board of Estimates.

Council member James Reilly was appointed to the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council and the Economic Development Agricultural Advisory Board; council member Jessica Boyle-Tsottles was appointed to the Harford TV Advisory Board; and council member Aaron Penman was appointed to the Mental Health & Addictions Advisory Board and the Traffic Safety Advisory Board.

Bennett was the only council member not appointed to any of these boards. He is also the only council member without an official council email account.

The council also introduced a bill that would revise sections of the Harford County Code to reflect updated changes made by previous bills and amendments, and would change gendered language to gender-neutral language.