Harford County Council gears up for first legislative session for fiscal 2023

The Harford County Council will hold its first legislative session of the fiscal year on Tuesday.

Two resolutions are on the council budget for discussion: one concerning the Master Water and Sewer Plan for fall 2022; and one concerning detention center inmate weekend fees.

Three bills will be introduced: one about a moratorium extension to the application of certain zoning provisions to restaurants; one regarding the Length of Service Award Program for volunteer firefighters; and one regarding a tax credit for residents living near refuse disposal systems.

Also on the budget is the extension of the appointment of the county’s acting procurement director, Stephanie Whalon. Harford County Executive Barry Glassman appointed Whalon to the role in June following the exit of the previous director, Karen Myers.

As the 2022 general election nears, at least four members of the county council will not be returning in 2023. Only council president Patrick Vincenti and council members Curtis Beulah and Tony Giangiordano, all three Republicans, won their respective primaries for re-election.

Council vice president Robert Wagner lost the District E Republican primary to Jessica Boyle-Tsottles.

Council members Andre Johnson, Chad Shrodes and Joe Woods did not run for re-election. Johnson is seeking a seat in the Maryland House of Delegates and won the Democratic primary for District 42A, along with the incumbent Del. Steve Johnson.

Shrodes ran in the Republican primary for clerk of the circuit court but lost to Michelle Karczeski.

Woods is running for the county’s Republican Central Committee.