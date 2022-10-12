Harford County Council passes Master Water and Sewer Plan update, expansion of benefits for volunteer firefighters

The Harford County Council passed two resolutions and three bills at its legislative session on Tuesday.

The two passed resolutions were the fall 2022 update to the Master Water and Sewer Plan; and and approval for imposing and collecting of boarding fees for “weekend inmates” at the Harford County Detention Center.

The three passed bills were: the extension of a moratorium on applying certain county zoning codes on restaurants to allow for outdoor dining; an expansion of the eligibility of who may receive benefits from the county’s Length of Service Award Program for volunteer firefighters; and an outline of which properties would receive real property tax credits in fiscal year 2023 due to living near a county-owned refuse disposal system.