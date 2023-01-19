Harford County Council approves bond resolution, bill updating county code

At its meeting Tuesday night, the Harford County Council adopted a bond resolution to fund school construction and approved a bill that would update the county code.

The adopted resolution authorizes the county to issue up to $50 million in bonds to pay for various county projects, including the replacement of Havre de Grace High School and improvements made to athletic fields.

The approved bill will update the legislative branch section of the county code to account for bills passed since 1976 and changing gendered language to be gender-neutral. If adopted, the will revise sections of the Legislative Branch portion of the County Code to reflect changes made by previous bills and charter amendments, which included provisions for the removal of council members from office as well as communications and executive branch employees. In addition, gender-neutral language will be substituted for gender-specific language throughout.

In other news, Council Vice President Tony Giangiordano raised concerns about the proposed term limit bill to be introduced by council members Aaron Penman and Jessica Boyle-Tsottles.

He said he was disappointed to not have been consulted about the bill other than initially being asked if he was for or against it. Giangiordano also said he’d spoken with around 100 community members, none of whom he said favored term limits for council members.

Prior to the legislative session, the council heard a Zoning Board of Appeals case in which MCI Telecommunications Corp. and McKinstry Essention LLC requested that an Aberdeen communications station/data center be enlarged in the agricultural district. The council will discuss the appeal at a future meeting, Council President Vincenti said.