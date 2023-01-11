Harford County Council approves council and county appointments, introduces bond resolution to fund school facilities and other county projects

Former Harford County Councilman Joseph Woods has been appointed deputy director of emergency services. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Harford County Council approved a number of appointments, some made by County Executive Bob Cassilly, at its legislative session Tuesday.

Council President Patrick Vincenti was named to the ARC and the Social Services Advisory Board. District E council member Jessica Boyle-Tsottles was appointed to the Liriodendron Foundation.

The council also approved the following executive appointments: Richard Ayers as director of emergency services; Joseph Woods as deputy director of emergency services; Margaret Hartka as deputy county attorney; Milton Davenport as deputy director of planning and zoning; Steven Walsh as the deputy director of the Division of Highways; and Harold Boling Jr. as deputy director of inspections, licenses and permits.

A resolution was introduced that would authorize the issuance of a maximum of $50 million in county bonds to fund dozens of county projects, such as the Joppatowne High School renovation, the Havre de Grace High School replacement and improvements to athletic fields.

Council member Aaron Penman also discussed the bill he plans to propose that would impose term limits on County Council members. At last week’s meeting, council member Dion Guthrie spoke against the idea.

However, Penman said in the conversations he’s had since that meeting he’s grown “increasingly optimistic we can come to an agreement” to introduce a bill that would have the support of all council members.

The bill would limit council members from running for a given position for no more than two terms, Penman has said. For example, it would allow someone to serve two terms in their district and then two more terms as council president.

Before the start of the legislative session, a public hearing was held on a bill that would update the section of the county code relating to the legislative branch to reflect a handful of bills and amendments that were passed in recent years but hadn’t been included in the code. Among the recent charter amendments are provisions for the removal of a council member from office and communications with executive branch employees.

“This code section relating to the legislative branch is basically a restatement of the legislative portion of the County Charter,” said council attorney Charles Kearney, who noted the code hadn’t been updated since 1976.

The bill would also change gender-specific language in this portion of the code to gender-neutral language.

The council also heard a Zoning Board of Appeals case filed by two property owners seeking a variance that would allow them to sell antiques out of a barn on their property. Vincenti said the council will consider the case at a later date.