Harford County Council sets county health officer search committee, holds hearing for Chesapeake Bay zoning bills

The Harford County Council passed a resolution to establish a search committee to help find a new county health officer at its meeting on Tuesday.

The council appointed nine members to the committee: council president Patrick Vincenti; council member Andre Johnson; council vice president Robert Wagner; the county executive or a designee; previous county health officer Dr. Russell Moy; Bari Klein, executive director of Healthy Harford; Katherine Feldman, chief public health strategist for the Maryland Department of Health; Mary Nasuta, Harford County Public Schools’ supervisor of health services; and Vicki Jones, president of the Harford County NAACP.

Advertisement

The new health officer would replace interim health officer Marcy Austin, who has served in the position since October when the previous health officer, Dr. David Bishai, was removed from the position.

Before the legislative session, a public hearing was held on a trio of bills involving the Chesapeake Bay Critical Area Program, which received backlash from council members and constituents alike.

Advertisement

The main bill, 22-011, would include county zoning changes by revising the Chesapeake Bay Critical Area Program.

The Aegis: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Harford County's number one source for local news. >

Council member Tony Giangiordano expressed concerns about buffers being removed from an area where a stream was no longer flowing.

“You remove the buffer for a stream, there’s … a flood plain regardless, and you’re going to be able to build on that,” Giangiordano said. “I can’t accept that, so I need more answers.”

During the public comment portion of the meeting, Kathy Baker-Brosh, president of the Otter Point Creek Alliance, said there were inaccuracies in the mapping of critical area boundary lines.

“This is the time for you to request accurate maps to better protect the habitat of Otter Point Creek, and the citizens and the Chesapeake Bay,” Baker-Brosh said.

Before the public hearing, the council heard an update from county auditor Chrystal Brooks, who outlined the findings from the fiscal 2022 audit. Among the findings was that the procurement department needs additional staff.

Johnson questioned why council members didn’t hear the update before they approved the fiscal 2023 budget.

“This is the information that I think that we need prior to putting our stamp of approval on the budget,” Johnson said, “because if [the] procurement [department] knows if there’s a problem, the county auditor knows that there’s a problem and continuously brings this problem up, then we, as a council, should go ahead and make sure that [the] problem’s fixed.”