Harford County Council will vote on Cassilly’s ethics board picks next week

Joseph Cassilly, a retired Harford County State’s Attorney who was disbarred in controversy, was among the five county ethics board nominees his brother, Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly, introduced Tuesday evening at a meeting of the County Council.

The other four nominees are Dea Galloway, Deanne Snodgrass, Kirk Vollmecke and Allyson Whitacre. If approved by vote Feb. 14, the appointees will serve four-year terms ending Dec. 7, 2026.

“There will be no action taken on tonight to give council members a week to interview and understand the resumes,” Council President Patrick Vincenti said.

Joseph Cassilly who retired as state’s attorney in 2019, was disbarred two years later by the Maryland Court of Appeals (now the Maryland Supreme Court) for withholding evidence and lying about it in a double killing in 1981 in Abingdon. The court found the former prosecutor had lied about documents that undermined the credibility of an FBI agent on the case.

Prior to the legislative session and following Bob Cassilly’s State of the County address, Vincenti addressed the chamber with his own address, where he outlined some of the items the council will tackle this year, such as a comprehensive rezoning review of the county and advocating for continued enhancement to education.

”My colleagues and I are committed to working diligently to serve all the citizens of Harford County,” Vincenti said.

A number of other appointments were also approved during the legislative session.

For the county’s personnel advisory board, the council approved the executive appointments of new members Deborah Lynch and James Richardson, and the reappointment of Theodore Wasielewski.

Kirstie Durr was appointed to the Harford TV Advisory Board, representing Vincenti’s office.

Seven people were appointed to the the People’s Counsel Citizens Advisory Board to represent each of the seven council members: LouAnn Conway, to represent Vincenti; Gloria Moon, to represent District A council member Dion Guthrie; David Stromberg, to represent District B council member Aaron Penman; Sally LaBarre, to represent District C council member Tony Giangiordano; Joseph Norman, to represent District D council member James Reilly; Hillary Smolenski, to represent District E council member Jessica Boyle-Tsottles; and Glenn Dudderar, to represent District F council member Jacob Bennett.

A resolution was introduced by the council to waive the five-year waiting period to allow the city of Havre de Grace to change the zoning of a 22-acre annexed property on Pulaski Highway. A public hearing is scheduled for March 7.

Two bills were introduced that would bring fire hydrant service to properties on Rockspring Road in Forest Hill and Bel Air Road in Bel Air. Public hearings for those bills are scheduled for March 7.

Bennett also addressed the council regarding the backlash he’s received for sitting on the council while remaining a public school teacher, a stance that Harford County is suing him for on the grounds that it violates the county charter.

He explained the significant role that his teachers at Ring Factory Elementary School served as he was growing up as a child dealing with a traumatic home life.

“I promised myself that I would be for children what they had been for me,” Bennett said. “I support children, not systems. When systems are in the way of supporting children, I move those systems.”