Harford County Council extends appointment of acting procurement director, introduces three bills and two resolutions at first legislative session of the fiscal year

The Harford County Council held its first legislative session of the new fiscal year Tuesday evening.

The council introduced two resolutions and three bills at the meeting.

Advertisement

The first resolution is to adopt the Master Water and Sewer Plan Fall 2022 update. The bill states that the county code requires an updated Water and Sewer Plan every six months.

Among the proposed updates: the Maryland American Water Service area map was revised to include the proposed single-family subdivision Forest Hill Estates, at the northwest corner of Routes 23 and 24 in Forest Hill, into the service area.

Advertisement

The second resolution would approve boarding fees to be collected for Harford County Detention Center inmates who are sentenced for nonconsecutive periods of up to 48 hours per week, also known as “weekend inmates.”

The three bills introduced are: a renewal of a moratorium on the application of certain provisions of the Harford County Zoning Code regarding subjects such as parking requirements, signs and outdoor storage, on restaurants, bars, breweries and nightclubs; a repeal and re-enactment of the volunteer firefighter length of service award program with modified age of eligibility and benefit amount; and an act deciding which residential properties would receive a tax credit starting July 1, 2023 for living close to county-owned refuse disposal systems.

The two resolutions and three bills are all scheduled to have public hearings on Oct. 4.

The council also voted to extend the appointment of Stephanie Whalon as the county’s acting director of procurement for an additional four months.

Harford County Council President Patrick Vincenti provided an update on the search for a new county health officer. He said 36 applications have been received ahead of Wednesday’s meeting of the health officer search committee, where applications were reviewed.

Prior to the legislative session, the council heard a zoning board of appeals case for an Edgewood man requesting that he should be allowed to park his tractor, which he uses to drive tractor trailers, on his property. The case will be considered at a future meeting.