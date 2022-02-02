Harford County sells $75 million in bonds to fund schools, roads, bridges and more

Harford County sold $75 million in bonds at an interest rate of 2.1% to JP Morgan Securities at the county’s annual bond sale Tuesday.
The sale took place during a special legislative session. The county reports this is the eighth consecutive year it has borrowed at an interest rate of under 3%. The bonds will be paid off over 20 years.
“I am proud that my administration’s strong fiscal management has kept borrowing costs historically low for projects that improve the quality of life for our citizens,” County Executive Barry Glassman said in a statement.
A majority of the money will fund education projects — the largest sums will help pay off the Havre de Grace High School replacement ($15.926 million) and the Joppatowne High School systemic project ($13.815 million).
The bonds will fund other projects, such as the Chestnut Hill and Boggs Road bridges; the Woodley Road extension to Route 715 by the proposed Perryman development; and stormwater and wastewater projects.
The county also refunded $29 million in bonds that were issued in 2012 at lower interest rates. That will produce $2.6 million in savings over 10 years.
During a public hearing before the regular session, Billy Boniface, Glassman’s chief adviser, and William Amoss, of the county’s agricultural preservation department, presented to the council nine pieces of property that could be preserved by obtaining easements under the Harford Agricultural Land Preservation Program. The county has preserved 60,000 acres so far, and has a goal of setting aside 75,000 acres by 2040.
In other news, the council approved retainer agreements with Bowie & Jensen LLC and Liff, Walsh & Simmons for the lawsuit filed against the council by the City of Havre de Grace regarding the new county redistricting map. The council’s current attorneys recommended that the council retain independent counsel.