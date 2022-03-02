Harford County Council approves county appointments, retirement health care bill

The Harford County Council approved several new county appointments at its meeting Tuesday.
Philip McCall and Iris Barnes were appointed to the Historic Preservation Commission; Sierra Keys was appointed to the Harford County Cultural Arts Advisory Board; Pamela Pape-Lindstrom was appointed to the Environmental Advisory Board; and David Kunes was re-appointed to the Board of Directors of the Harford Center.
A resolution for the adoption of the Master Water and Sewer Plan Spring 2022 update was introduced and a public hearing is scheduled for April 5. The Council also approved a bill that would move $1.7 million to the county’s Other Post Employment Benefits trust fund to fund retirement health care for this fiscal year.
Councilman Robert Wagner withdrew his bill introduced at the Feb. 15 meeting that would’ve established requirements for motorized minibikes and off-highway recreational vehicles after concerns of infringement of property rights arose.
A number of Perryman residents spoke during public comment to continue their opposition to the Mitchell property development in their area, although they could not directly speak about the project because the public hearing for the development moratorium bill is not until March 15. Members of the Perryman coalition held a protest in Bel Air prior to the meeting to demonstrate their opposition to the project.