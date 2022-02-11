A look at the 16 candidates running for Harford County Council in 2022

The 2022 midterm elections are swiftly approaching, and only four of the seven members of the Harford County Council are seeking re-election: Council members Patrick Vincenti, Robert Wagner, Curtis Beulah and Tony Giangiordano.
Two of the other three Council members are bidding for different offices: Carl Shrodes is running for the county’s clerk of the Circuit Court; Andre Johnson is running for a seat in the House of Delegates for District 34A; while Joseph Woods is not running for another term.
Republican and Democrat candidates have until Feb. 22 to file for candidacy.
Here’s a look at who’s running for a seat on the next County Council:
President of the County Council
Patrick Vincenti (Republican)
The lifelong Harford County resident and incumbent council president is seeking a third term on the council and second as president. He had been asked by many to run for county executive, but he said he “still [has] work to do at the council.” He also started the business Vincenti Decoys.
District A
Maryann Connaghan Forgan (Democrat)
Forgan first ran for office against County Executive Barry Glassman for his seat in 2018. The Joppatowne native is the founder of the Joppatowne Arts Festival.
Dion F. Guthrie (Democrat)
Guthrie, who has lived in the Joppatowne area for over a half-century, served on the County Council from 2006 to 2014. According to his website, he’s running again “to bring stability and progress back to District A, which has been lost in the last 7.5 years.”
Nolanda Robert (Democrat)
A Harford resident of four years, Robert currently works as a family support services coordinator for the Cecil County Circuit Court. Her main priority will be to advocate “for children and families,” according to her website.
David H. Woods (Republican)
Woods could not be reached for comment, and information about him was unavailable.
District B
Josh Koziol (Republican)
The lifelong county resident is running for his wife and two daughters, but also for the community as a whole. Koziol said on his website: “I value this county and feel that the job of ensuring our rights are protected starts locally.”
Aaron Penman (Republican)
Penman is a deputy with the Harford County’s Sheriff’s Office and serves as president of the deputies’ union, which has endorsed him. Penman served in the U.S. Marine Corps and also is endorsed by incumbent District B council member Joseph Woods and Harford Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler.
Jean Ann Wilson (Republican)
The Edgewood High School graduate is a certified surgical first assistant and has worked with COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic. She said she has experience working in pediatric surgery with Dr. Ben Carson and as an assistant to former state Del. Patrick McDonough for 16 years.
District C
Tony “G” Giangiordano (Republican)
The incumbent is running for a second term for the district. He is a small business owner, who founded and has owned AAG Insurance Enterprises for over 25 years.
District D
John B. Carl, Jr. (Republican)
Carl could not be reached for comment, and information about him was not available.
James Reilly (Republican)
The current Harford County Circuit Court clerk, a position he’s held since 2002, is looking to take over Chad Shrodes’ vacancy. Shrodes, meantime, is running for clerk of the Circuit Court.
District E
Jessica Boyle-Tsottles (Republican)
The small business owner is a part of several local groups, such as the Greater Bel Air Community Foundation. She also has extensive experience in real estate.
Douglas Phillips (Republican)
Phillips is the owner and manager of Phillips Law Group.
Robert S. Wagner (Republican)
The current council vice president and former council president is seeking another term for District E. The lifelong Harford County resident represented the district from 1990 to 2006, and again from 2018 to the present.
District F
Curtis L. Beulah (Republican)
Beulah, the incumbent representative of the district containing the controversial land development in Perryman, is seeking a third term. He is a U.S. Army veteran and co-founder, along with his wife Jean, of Diamond Financial Group.
Jacob D. Bennett (Democrat)
The Harford County kindergarten teacher is running to be an advocate for children, according to his campaign website. Education is his top issue, and he also supports cutting the pay of County Council members.