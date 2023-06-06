College Notes: Five John Carroll School graduates attending military academies, Patterson Mill High School student wins Ben Brock Memorial Scholarship, Harford’s Countywide Environmental Scholarship winner

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Five John Carroll graduates attending military academies

Five graduating seniors from The John Carroll School will attend top military academies next fall.

Three students are going to United States Military Academy West Point, and two are going to the Naval Academy. Both schools have a competitive acceptance rate. West Point has a 10% acceptance rate, and the Naval Academy has 8% acceptance rate, according to The John Carroll School.

Samantha Dlugokenski, Justin Mangin and Andrew Brown will attend West Point in New York; and Ryan Skandalis and Chris Dattoli will attend the Naval Academy in Annapolis.

Matthew Archibald, who is a 2022 John Carroll alumnus, recently completed Navy Prep school, and will also attend the Naval Academy this fall.

Skandalis is playing soccer for the Naval Academy, and Archibald will play with baseball.

Patterson Mill High School student wins Ben Brock Memorial Scholarship

Patterson Mill High School student Joshua Nago was awarded the Ben Brock Memorial Scholarship on April 1.

The $5,000 scholarship aims to honor the life of Ben Brock, a lifelong learner in the fields of computer science and geography, by supporting lifelong learners who are active military, veterans, or the family members of active military or veterans.

The award is funded by EpochGeo LLC, a data science services company.

Harford’s Countywide Environmental Scholarship winner

Harford Glen Environmental Center recently hosted its 15th Annual Environmental Scholarship and Green Awards event.

The Green Awards are presented to committed volunteers, local businesses and educators who are dedicated to the support of Harford Glen and environmental education in Harford County Public Schools. The Environmental Scholarship program began in 1972 and has provided graduating students with more than $250,000 in funding for college study in the field of environmental science or related areas, according to Harford County Public Schools.

The 2023 Environmental Scholarship winner is Maggie Layman, a graduate of North Harford High School. She will attend West Virginia University in the fall.

The scholarship is sponsored by the Harford Land Trust, in partnership with the Woosley family.