College Notes: Bel Air resident graduates third in Naval Academy class, Bel Air High School graduate receives full ride to East Carolina University, McDaniel College graduate from Abingdon named a Teacher of Promise

McDaniel College graduate named a Teacher of Promise
Jada Stump of Abingdon, a graduate of McDaniel College in Westminster, was named a Teacher of Promise by the Maryland State Department of Education.
As a Teacher of Promise, Stump had the opportunity to participate in the Teachers of Promise Institute. The award-winning state program pairs outstanding teaching students with mentors to guide them through their transition from college to the classroom, according to a news release.
Students are nominated as Teachers of Promise on the basis of GPA, service, leadership and their application.
Stump, who graduated cum laude with a major in elementary education, has accepted a full-time teaching position with Harford County Public Schools at Meadowvale Elementary School in Havre de Grace.
East Carolina University awards fully scholarship to Bel Air High School student
Bel Air High School Class of 2023 graduate Alondra Martinez is among 20 students selected for the first cohort of Brinkley-Lane Scholars, formerly known as EC Scholars, at East Carolina University in Greenville, NC.
The Brinkley-Lane Scholars is the most prestigious undergraduate award program offered at East Carolina University. The four-year merit scholarship recognizes outstanding academic performance, commitment to community engagement and strong leadership skills, according to a news release.
The competitive selection process involved around 150 East Carolina University faculty and staff, and multiple rounds of review. Fifty finalists were selected from nearly 800 applications, and were invited to visit the university’s campus in February for Selection Sunday, a day designated to interviews the students for the 20 spots available.
Both in-state and out-of-state recipients receive a fully funded education, covering the cost of tuition, fees, room and board, and high-impact experiences including the ability to explore the world with a $5,000 study abroad stipend, the release said.
Bel Air resident graduates third in the Naval Academy’s Class of 2023
Bel air resident Graham Lindner graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy, ranking third out of the 1,018 graduates of the Class of 2023.
Lindner studied robotics and control engineering and graduted with honors. Commissioned to the U.S. Navy as an ensign, a junior commissioned officer rank, he will join the Navy submarine community, according to the news release.
Lindner held various leadership positions at the academy. He was named commander of the 26th Company in the Brigade of Midshipmen for the fall 2022 semester. A four-year letter recipient on the Naval Academy’s varsity water polo team, he was named to the Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches All-Academic Team in all four years, the release said.
Lindner was on the Superintendent’s List for all of his semesters at the Naval Academy; and completed his capstone project, “Forest Fire Detection using Convolutional Neural Networks” with the training of deep neural networks deployed on unmanned aircraft to detect forest fires.
Prior to attending the Naval Academy, Lindner attended Harford Day School and Loyola Blakefield, where he graduated from in 2019.
Lindner received the following awards:
- Chief of Naval Operations Distinguished Midshipmen Graduate: Awarded to members of the Class of 2023 who have demonstrated superior performance in leading the Brigade of Midshipmen. Lindner was one of 25 recipients in the Class of 2023.
- Colonel C. Griffin Moody, USMA, Military Professional Award: Given in honor of the late Colonel Moody, this honor is awarded to a member of the graduating class who achieves the highest cumulative military professional quality point average.
- Italian Navy Navigational Excellence Award: Presented to the graduating midshipman with the highest combination of navigation grades and Military Order of Merit.
- Admiral Joseph R. Redman Award: Awarded to the midshipman engineering major (non-electrical or computer engineering) in the graduating class who has demonstrated the greatest achievement in professional courses in Electrical Engineering Fundamentals and Applications.
- General Society, Sons of the Revolution Prize: Awarded by the Weapons, Robotics and Control Engineering Department to the midshipman in the graduating class who has displayed a superior understanding of the practical aspects as well as engineering principles of naval weaponry, as demonstrated by outstanding achievement during midshipman cruises.
- Meritorious Graduate Award: Awarded by the Weapons, Robotics and Control Engineering Department for excellence in robotics and control engineering at the Naval Academy, presented to the top 20% of robotics and control engineering majors each year.
- Naval Academy Athletic Association Senior Award: Given to midshipmen who wins three varsity letters in one sport and who participated in that same sport for four years.
- Carl Vinson Leadership Award: Presented to the second class midshipman who stands highest for the year in military performance (received for the 2021-2022 academic year).
- Vice Admiral William P. Lawrence Ethics Award: Presented to the outstanding midshipman scholar in the ethics and leadership courses for the 2021-2022 academic year.