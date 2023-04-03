Cherry Hill Road bridge over Deer Creek in Harford County to close for a week

The Cherry Hill Road bridge over Deer Creek in Street will be closed daily for one week beginning Monday.

The bridge, near the intersection of Cherry Hill Road and Route 24 (Rocks Road), is adjacent to the 4-H camp. It is a Harford County Historic Landmark, and the repairs have been approved by the Harford County Historic Preservation Commission.

The closure time is daily from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The closure is not 24 hours per day.

School buses and emergency vehicles will not be permitted across the bridge during closure times. Motorists who use this bridge should follow the detour signs or make other arrangements.

Questions about the closure may be directed to 410-638-3217 ext. 2437.

A map of all current and planned county road closures is on the county website at harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.