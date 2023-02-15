Harford County Council approves Bob Cassilly’s school board picks; Joseph Cassilly withdraws from ethics board consideration

The Harford County Council approved Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly’s three nominations to the Harford County Board of Education at its legislative session Tuesday.

Cassilly nominated Aaron Poynton, Theresa Kocher and Lauren Strauss to serve two-year school board terms, ending in 2025, which sparked concerns among community members, who called the nominees “extremist.”

Poynton was approved with five council votes. Council member Dion Guthrie voted against and council member Jacob Bennett abstained. Kocher was approved with five council votes. Bennett and council President Patrick Vincenti abstained. Strauss was approved with six council votes — Bennett abstained.

Council members Aaron Penman, Tony Giangiordano, James Reilly and Jessica Boyle-Tsottles voted in favor of all three nominees.

Guthrie and Bennett, the council’s two Democrats, raised concerns that the three nominees, who are all white, did not properly represent the diversity of Harford County.

In other council news, four of Cassilly’s five ethics board nominees were approved by the council.

However, Joseph Cassilly, former Harford County state’s attorney and brother of Bob Cassilly, withdrew from consideration for the ethics board after being nominated by his brother.

Addressing the council at the start of the session, Joseph Cassilly said he made the decision after considering the possibility of dealing with a complaint against the county executive or a member of his team.

“Knowing my brother’s ethics, his courage in serving his citizens,” Joseph Cassilly said, “I have to say, honestly, that I could not be impartial in dealing with such a complaint.”

Bob Cassilly’s nomination of his brother also drew community ire due to Joseph Cassilly’s actions in a high-profile murder case that led to his disbarment.

The council also formally introduced a bill that would impose a six-month moratorium on county warehouse projects. A public hearing is scheduled for March 14.