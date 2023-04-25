Harford Board of Education approves new contractor for Homestead-Wakefield School replacement project

The Harford County Board of Education approved a new contractor for the Homestead-Wakefield Elementary School replacement project during its meeting Monday night, after unanimously rescinding the former contract with Eastcoast Exteriors.

The new contractor will be CitiRoof Corp., a Columbia-based company that has done many projects in the past for Harford County Public Schools.

On March 27, the Board of Education approved the award of nine contracts for a new Homestead-Wakefield Elementary School building worth $59.4 million. Harford County Public Schools approved Eastcoast Exteriors of Elkridge as the prime contractor; however, on March 30, the company, which had a $5 million contract, asked to withdraw its bid package.

In a letter, Eastcoast Exteriors stated the company was immediately withdrawing its bid for the 07A roofing package and related work after a discrepancy of the complete scope of work that needed to be done. CitiRoof submitted the next-lowest cost bid that met the work criteria.

The sum of Citiroof’s base bid is $4.9 million, in addition to the sum of $137,700 for the 19 recommended alternates for a total bid amount of $5 million.

The county and state will provided $98.5 million in funding for the project across four fiscal years beginning with fiscal 2022.

The school system has received initial permits necessary to begin construction to replace the three-building school, which is over capacity, after several months of conflict with Bel Air over a connector road that would have run through the school’s campus. The county school system expects future permits to be forthcoming based upon a legal agreement with Bel Air, according to Jillian Lader, Harford County Public Schools’ manager of communications.

In April 2022, the Town of Bel Air met with county school officials to discuss final plans for construction of the new school building on the current campus on South Main Street in Bel Air. The town made a requirement that a public connector road be built on the campus, connecting East and West MacPhail roads, stating that the town’s 2022 Comprehensive Plan required the road.

The Bel Air Planning Commission re-examined the Homestead-Wakefield preliminary site plan, issuing a conditional approval that still required a public connector road through the South Main Street campus.

The school board overruled the conditional approval at its Sept. 19 meeting, but the town did not accept the overrule and the board filed an appeal in Harford Circuit Court. No court date has been set, Edward Hopkins, Bel Air town administrator, said in an email Tuesday.

“With the delays that have occurred due to conversations around the connector road, we do not anticipate the building will be ready to open in the fall of 2024,” Lader said. “Barring any additional delays, we are planning on a fall 2025 opening.”