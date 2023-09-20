Harford County Board of Education approves FY2025 capital budget

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Harford County Board of Education approved its fiscal year 2025 state capital budget proposal during Monday evening’s board meeting.

The meeting included the third of three presentations on the budget before it is due for initial submission Oct. 4 to the Interagency Commission, the state funding authority for public school construction projects. The first presentation was Aug. 14.

The state capital budget funds major renovation and systemic projects. To receive state funding for facilities every school district must submit enrollment and capacity data, the structure must be 16 years old or more, projects must cost over $200,000 as well as the local government’s share of the project cost.

Harford County Public Schools is requesting a state capital budget of $23.9 million for construction, including $11.1 million for the Harford Tech High School limited renovation, $10.6 million for the Aberdeen Middle School HVAC, and $2 million for the North Harford High School energy recovery units.

The school system will also receive a $2.2 million grant from the state’s Healthy Schools Facility Fund that helps pay for building projects to ensure schools are up to date on environmental health and safety needs. The funds will go toward a new roof for Prospect Mill Elementary School.

Projects

The Harford Tech High School limited renovation is a major construction project. The school has multiple systemic needs including HVAC, building envelope (windows, doors, etc.), plumbing, electrical and fire safety, according to the presentation.

Harford County Public Schools’ instructional stakeholders identified multiple educational program needs, including updating the culinary arts program space to meet state requirements; updating and modernizing the cosmetology program spaces; upgrading the gas, electrical and ventilation for the welding and machine shop programs; providing technology upgrades for the CADD program; and modifying a space for the Academy of Health Professions program to be used for physical therapy training, according to the presentation.

Just like Harford Tech High School, C. Milton Wright High School has multiple systemic needs, including HVAC, building envelope (windows, doors, etc.), plumbing, electrical and fire safety. Public schools instructional stakeholders have identified multiple educational program need including professional foods lab, general foods lab, four pre-engineering classrooms, auditorium upgrades and stadium upgrades.

The project will address both the systemic and program needs in a phased, multi-year project. The fiscal 2025 capital budget request is for local planning approval from the state and planning and design funding from the county.

The Aberdeen Middle School HVAC repairs are scheduled to be completed by August 2025. They include replacing the building’s heating system with multiple modular boilers with cascading sequencing to allow for more energy efficient operation and lower standby losses compared to the existing boilers. The air handling units will be replaced with more energy-efficient equipment using energy recovery heat wheels. All existing building controls will be replaced with newer, direct digital control devices, according to the presentation.

The building’s electrical system will be evaluated and electrical system components will be replaced as necessary to support the new HVAC system. The existing metal pan ceiling will be removed and replaced with acoustical ceiling tile and the building’s lighting fixtures will be replaced with new energy efficient LED fixtures. The existing fire alarm system will be replaced and the building’s sprinkler system will also be evaluated and updated as necessary. The project will also replace exterior doors and windows in improve the building efficiencies and an elevator, according to the presentation.

The roof replacement for Prospect Mill Elementary School is scheduled to be complete by August 2025. The periodic replacement of roof systems is necessary to prevent damage to the interior of the building and to prevent indoor air quality issues. Aging schools require window, door, masonry or siding renewal outside the modernization. Improvements provide enhanced security, energy conservation and weatherproofing, according to the presentation.

According to the state facilities assessment, the school’s roof is one of five at 90% of life. It is the highest priority for replacement. Funds are requested to replace the built-up roofing with a 20-year no-dollar-limit warranty system utilizing tapered insulation. The local request is a match to the state request for the Healthy School Grant Fund.

The last project mentioned in the presentation, North Harford Energy Recovery Units, is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2025.

In order for Harford County Public Schools to take advantage of the state funds, the local match has to be established before applying for a grant from the Healthy School Facility Fund. The fund is to provide grants to public schools for capital projects that will improve the health of school facilities.

This includes projects that will improve the conditions related to air conditioning, heating, indoor air quality, mold remediation, temperature regulation, plumbing including the presence of lead in drinking water outlets, roofs and windows. All approved projects have a local match requirement.

North Harford Energy Recovery Units local match was approved in the fiscal year 2024 capital budget. The $2,044,000 State Healthy Schools grant was not approved, so Harford County Public Schools is requesting the state share in the fiscal year 2025 capital budget.

Next steps

The school system will submit its state capital budget request to the Interagency Commission on Oct. 4. Capital budget amendments will be due in November.

The next board meeting is Oct. 16 at 6:30 p.m.