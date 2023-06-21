Harford County Board of Education amends final fiscal 2024 budget

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Harford County Board of Education approved its final fiscal 2024 budget at a special budget meeting Tuesday evening.

The Harford County Council approved County Executive Bob Cassilly’s $2 billion fiscal 2024 county budget on June 13. It included $314.9 million for the county’s public school system. That’s $10 million more than Cassilly initially planned to give the school system.

Advertisement

However, the budget is $9.3 million less than what the school system received this year, and $29 million less than what was requested. The school board‘s proposed budget sought $343 million in local funds, $39 million more than Cassilly proposed.

Advertisement

On May 18, the school board and Cassilly announced an agreement that provided additional funding for the public school system in fiscal 2024. The board contributed $15 million from its fund balance — a surplus of funds from previous years — and Cassilly contributed $10 million from a 2.5% cut across all county departments in the current budget. Cassilly’s share will be used to raise teacher salaries and/or reduce class sizes.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the board reconciled the deficit of approximately $9.3 million in local funding by cutting items that had been included in the proposed operating budget.

“It’s important to note that the 61 positions, many of those are being moved,” said Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Deborah Judd. “If they were currently being grant funded this year, they are being moved back to the federal funds for another year.”

There are no direct cuts to services for students. However, not including proposed positions and support services is expected to have a long-term impact on the school system, school officials said.

Positions that were removed from the fiscal 2024 budget include, but are not limited to: facilities, technology, human resources, business services and school safety. No other teaching positions have been cut.

In addition to adjusting funds and eliminating requests for new positions, the school board eliminated departmental inflationary increases. Some items were moved back for an additional year, including software subscriptions and additional substitute costs, according to a statement from the school system.

Advertisement

The final fiscal 2024 operating budget is $613.6 million, including $314.9 million in local funding, $279.1 million in state funding, a restricted fund budget of $40.8 million, a food service fund of $19.2 million, and a capital budget of $87.9 million. A salary and wage package is expected to cost $18.6 million, and transportation needs are expected to increase by $3.2 million, according to Tuesday night’s budget presentation.

“We are fortunate that we can balance the budget and minimize the impact on our students and staff,” said board President Carol Mueller. “However, we know the implications and how future budgets will feel the repercussions of not receiving full funding this year. I implore our community to continue educating themselves on the costs associated with the state-mandated Blueprint. I encourage our families to understand how education has changed and what that means in terms of budgeting for resources that are key to our students personal and educational success.”

The financial impact of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, a 10-year, multibillion-dollar education reform effort, won’t be felt until fiscal 2025, according to HCPS spokesperson Jillian Lader.

Board member Diane Alvarez expressed concern over the lack of funds for in-person tutoring for students who learn better with face-to-face instruction as opposed to FEV tutoring, a 1-to-1 online tutoring service.

“This is directly related to the support of students,” said Alvarez. “It is a very considerable problem when we are looking at low proficiency scores in the county. The concerns that I have is that there will be a bias in what we learn about the ability to improve the students’ proficiency, and taking the human out of the loop where there could be feedback to HCPS that could benefit where the students are having difficulties.”

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

The school system offered a federally funded tutoring program during the COVID-19 pandemic and hired teachers to tutor subjects of interest. The grant also funded summer programs and FEV Tutor. However, now that the grant is expiring the school system is analyzing data to determine which programs most effectively support student learning. FEV Tutor tracks student data for teachers and connects the data directly to standard assessments including the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program, according to Heather Kutcher, executive director of curriculum, instruction and assessment.

Advertisement

Hahn questioned spending $1 million on talent pathways, when there is a need for athletic trainers and in-person tutoring.

Talent pathways provides funding for the opening of Harford Academy, which will offer a model program to train teachers. The funding will ensure that the site has sufficient financial support for the first year of operation amid the ongoing teacher shortage, according to Superintendent Sean Bulson.

Alvarez made a motion to defer the decision about the budget until more information about tutoring is provided. Board member Hahn seconded the motion, however, the motion failed.

The unrestricted, restricted and capital project portions of the amended budget were approved by a vote of 5-2, with Alvarez and Hahn voting against them. The food and nutrition portion of the budget was unanimously approved by the board.

“The Board of Education was faced with a herculean task,” said Bulson. “It is never easy to refuse school staff the funding for a request. We know that anything staff ask for is to support our students. Our students’ futures and the future of the school system are at stake each time we discuss the budget. Please continue to advocate for our students at the local and state level. Your involvement is key to ensuring Harford County Public Schools continues to be the exemplary education system and workplace our staff have created.”