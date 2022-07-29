James Reilly wins tight County Council race following Harford County Board of Elections’ final canvass

James Reilly won the Republican primary for the Harford County Council seat for District D by a narrow 11 votes over John B. Carl Jr., as county officials completed primary vote tallies on Friday.

With the Harford County Board of Elections completing its third and final vote-counting canvass for the 2022 primary, Reilly, the county’s clerk of circuit court, had 39.1% of the vote as compared to Carl’s 39%.

With the margin that close, Carl could submit a petition for a recount under Maryland law. Candidates have to file such a request within three days of the results being certified.

Carl did not respond to a request for comment.

In other races, Bob Cassilly will officially move on to the general election as the Republican nominee for Harford County executive, with a dominating 66.5% of the vote, defeating Billy Boniface. Blane Miller III, who ran unopposed as a Democrat, will face Cassilly in November.

Alison Healey won the Republican primary for state’s attorney over the incumbent Al Peisinger with a commanding 68.2% of the vote. There is no Democrat running for this position. Less than a month before this election, the Harford County Deputy Sheriff’s Union released a letter saying they had no confidence in Peisinger’s performance in office.

Incumbent County Executive Barry Glassman ran unopposed in the Republican primary for state comptroller. He will face Democrat Brooke Lierman.

Three of the four Harford County council members, all Republicans, seeking reelection will move onto the general election: council President Patrick Vincenti won his primary with 67.8% of the vote, and will run against Democrat Wini Roche, who ran unopposed; council member Tony Giangiordano ran unopposed in the District C primary, as did his Democratic counterpart Evan Schaule; and council member Curtis Beulah won the District F primary with 73.1% of the vote and will run against Democrat Jacob Bennett, who won with 77.1% of the vote.

Council Vice President Robert Wagner, however, lost the Republican primary for District E’s council seat to Jessica Boyle-Tsottles, who received 53.5% of the vote. She will face Rachel Gauthier, who won with 61.7% of the Democratic primary vote.

Democrat Dion Guthrie, a former County Council member, won the primary for District A — the only council seat currently held by a Democrat. He won with 45% of the vote, while Republican David Woods ran unopposed.

Republican Aaron Penman, president of the Harford County Deputy Sheriff’s Union, won the primary for District B with 66% of the vote. No Democrats ran for the position.

In the race for clerk of the circuit court, Michelle Karczeski won the Republican primary with 55.8% of the vote over County Council member Chad Shrodes. Democrat Barbara Osborn Kreamer ran unopposed.

For register of wills, Republican Derek Hopkins and Democrat Jo Wanda Strickland Lucas ran unopposed in their respective primaries.

In General Assembly races in Harford County, state Sen. J.B. Jennings, a Republican, was the only candidate for his District 7 seat.

Republican Christian Miele and Democrat Mary-Dulany James, both former state delegates, won their primaries for the District 34 Senate seat, with 73.6% and 65.6% of the votes, respectively.

State Sen. Jason Gallion won the Republican primary in his reelection bid for the District 35 seat with 49.5% of the vote. No Democrats ran.

Del. Lauren Arikan won the Republican primary for the House of Delegates District 7B seat with 53.2% of the vote over Del. Rick Impallaria, who was recently charged with theft and misconduct. Medford Campbell III ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

County Council member Andre Johnson and Del. Steve Johnson were the top vote-getters in the Democratic primary for the two-seats in District 34A with 42.8% and 32.3% of the vote, respectively. Glen Glass and Teresa Walter were the top vote-getters in the Republican primary, with 37.9% and 31.6% of the vote.

Del. Susan McComas narrowly won the Republican primary for her District 34B seat with 51.3% of the vote. Democrat Gillian Miller ran unopposed in her primary.

Dels. Teresa Reilly and Mike Griffith were the only two candidates in the Republican primary for the two-seat District 35A. No Democrats ran.