Harford County residents create Black Philanthropic Giving Circle

The Community Foundation of Harford County, a nonprofit dedicated to the needs and interests of Harford County residents, announced the creation of the Black Philanthropic Giving Circle of Harford County.

“Through this Circle, we are creating a hands-on way for people to get involved in a unique way, to increase participation in our work, and to increase the CFHC’s support of non-profit organizations that work to help better the lives of Black residents of Harford County,” Fred Merchant, founding steering committee Circle member and board member of CFHC, said in a statement. “Committed persons can now be ‘hands-on’ in making funding decisions.”

The Circle is guided by its founding Steering Committee, comprised of members from the Harford County NAACP and the Harford County Caucus of African American Leaders, including Merchant, Carol Bruce, Roberta Clay, Pam Dorsey, Ronald Fisher and Vicki Jones.

The Circle incorporates individuas in the Harford County community who not only have made a financial contribution to it, but are willing to work hands-on to address issues of structural inequities in Harford County, according to a news release. By joining the Circle, individual members of the community can personally address important societal structural inequities.

Non-profit organizations, schools and churches in the county will be invited to apply once the Circle has enough members join to make an impact, the release said. The Circle will then meet to review grant applications and vote on which organizations should receive funding. The funding will be issued by the Community Foundation of Harford County.

The foundation is actively seeking Circle members.

“Joining the Black Philanthropic Giving Circle is a meaningful way that members can strategically direct funds towards initiatives that address systemic issues and promote equity, fostering a sense of unity and a lasting impact on targeted causes that uplift an underserved community,” Jones said.

Circle Membership levels include: Founding Voting Circle Member, a Giving Circle Advisory Member, or a Friend of the Circle. “These are people deeply committed to working to solve matters of inequity and lack of opportunity for our Black citizens,” said Dorsey. “We are deeply grateful for their participation.”

For more information on the Black Philanthropic Giving Circle of Harford County, including membership, go to cfharfordcounty.org/black-philanthropic-giving-circle-of-harford-county; or contact CFHC Executive Director Jennifer Farrell at 443-371-6062 or jfarrell@cfharfordcounty.org.