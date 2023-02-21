Man dies in Bel Air house fire

The Office of the State Fire Marshal and Harford County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate after a man died in a house fire Saturday morning in Bel Air, according to a news release.

Firefighters from multiple fire departments, including Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company and Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company, responded to the two-alarm house fire at McGregor Way just after 7 a.m., according to the Office of the State Fire Marshall news release.

It took firefighters nearly two hours to control the flames before a large portion of the house collapsed.

An investigation conducted with the help of excavators from the State Highway Administration found a victim within the debris Sunday afternoon.

The victim, who has not yet been named by officials, was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the exact cause of death.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death.

Aerial view of the rubble from a fatal house fire in Bel Air that claimed the life of a man, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (Courtesy Office of the State Fire Marshal)

On the Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Facebook page, State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci issued a call for Marylanders to check their smoke alarms after this and two unrelated fatal fires happened in Carroll County within hours of each other on Monday.

“Please, make sure you check your smoke alarms today,” Geraci said. “The sooner you hear an alarm, the sooner you can get out, and the better chance you and your family have to escape. It can be a matter of life or death for you and your loved ones.”

The Fallston Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Co., which also fought the Bel Air blaze, joined with the state fire marshal in encouraging residents to be proactive in fire prevention in a Facebook post.

“In the aftermath of the fatal fire on McGregor Way in Bel Air, and other fire fatalities in our region over the past 24 hours, the FVFAC joins with the state fire marshal and asks that everyone in our community take a few minutes to check your smoke alarms, practice escape routes, identify and eliminate any challenges to egress for mobility challenged family members, and make sure that you maintain electrical and general fire safety in your homes. When out in restaurants, etc. look for the exits before you need them in an emergency. If you see blocked or locked exits, ask management to correct the hazards.”