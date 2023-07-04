Baltimore Symphony Orchestra to celebrate American composers at Harford Community College’s APGFCU Arena this weekend

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will perform works from some of America’s greatest composers at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena at Harford Community College.

The performance will include the jazzy music of George Gershwin and Leonard Bernstein and epic film scores of Aaron Copland and John Williams. It also will feature Valerie Coleman’s composition for essential workers and a new spin on patriotism by the BSO’s artistic partner and hip-hop spoken word artist Wordsmith, according to Harford Community College’s news release.

Reservations for the Music for Maryland tour are “Pay What You Wish” — purchasing tickets is not required. However, the BSO suggests donating $10 per ticket.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://my.bsomusic.org/18646/18661.

The Music for Maryland show is supported by the Maryland State Arts Council and the Harford County Cultural Arts Board.