Harford County attorney asks County Council to allow outside counsel for county employees

Harford County attorney Jefferson Blomquist asked the Harford County Council Tuesday to grant an executive request for outside counsel to represent three county employees.

Blomquist said the counsel would represent the director of human resources, Tiffany Stephens; the director of information and communication technology, Nicholas Kuba; and an employee of the information and communication technology department.

Blomquist said the county law department had a conflict of interest that prevented it from representing the three employees. He did not identify the issue for which they would need representation.

He said the council could cap the request at $15,000 but that outside counsel would likely cost less.

Council President Patrick Vincenti asked if any additional employees would require representation. Blomquist said he did not anticipate that. He then guaranteed that no outside representation would be required for himself, Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly or the county director of administration, Robert McCord.

Blomquist said he couldn’t “go further” explaining the issue due to court orders, but that he’d met with some members of the council to explain the situation. He said he was open to providing more information to council members he’d not yet met with.

County Council member Aaron Penman said he was “shocked and embarrassed” at the request for counsel, claiming that the representation was for a criminal case.

Blomquist denied that the counsel was for a criminal investigation.

Vincenti said the matter would be taken up at a future council meeting.