The Harford County Association of Realtors to host blood drive

The Harford County Association of Realtors will host a blood drive on April 19 for its annual Harford Realtors Care Day.

During its annual Harford Realtors Care Day, HarCAR members volunteer to perform a community outreach project. This year the community outreach program is a blood drive in collaboration with the American Red Cross.

“We’re thrilled to host our second Harford Realtors Care Day blood drive,” said HarCAR president Linda Rich. “Last year’s blood drive had an incredible impact and attracted many local heroes who gave back. This year we hope to have even more donors. Donated blood is essential for surgeries, cancer treatment much more. Giving blood is not very time consuming but can make a lifelong difference.”

The blood drive will be at the Bel Air Armory located at 37 N. Main St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donation spaces are limited, and registration is required. To register: redcrossblood.org/give. For additional information, call the HarCAR office at (410) 569-0750.