The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region calling for artwork for the Sprout Festival

The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region is seeking art submissions for this year’s Sprout Film and Art Festival.

The annual festival highlights the talents of people with differing abilities, as well as other professional artists in the community.

The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region’s annual event features an inclusive art gallery as well as films from the New York City company, Sproutflix, according to the news release.

This year’s Sprout Film and Art Festival is scheduled for Sept. 19 at the Richlin Catering & Event Center in Edgewood.

Last year, 113 pieces of artwork was submitted for the festival. The entries included paintings, photos and even a short film, the release said.

Interested artists are invited to submit art pieces, either two or three dimensional. Works may be submitted in person to The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region on 4513 Philadelphia Road in Aberdeen. Drop off hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Artists also may submit works at https://arcncr.org/news-events/annual-events/sprout-film-art-festival/. Entries are due by Aug. 25.

For more information, contact the development department at development@arcncr.org or at 410-837-7177, ext. 387.