Harford County opens application pool for art grants

The Harford County Cultural Arts Advisory Board is accepting applications for its art grant programs. The board is offering community arts development grants, arts in education grants and independent artist mini grants.

All three grants are available to Harford’s nonprofits, government organizations, colleges, schools and independent artists in Harford County. These artists can work in many different forms of art: folk, traditional, literary, media, performing and visual arts.

The Community Arts Development grants are matching grants, meaning that they cannot fund projects completely. These grants must be matched two to one. For example, a small arts organization with a budget of $6,000 can apply for a $2,000 grant, which must be matched by at least $4,000.

The Community Arts Development grant offers general operating support to local arts nonprofit organizations, and arts programming support to nonprofits focused on producing or presenting the arts. The deadline to apply for a Community Arts Development grant for the fiscal year beginning July 1 is May 11.

Arts in Education grants are available for schools and other organizations serving the county’s underserved populations. These grants support onsite artists-in-residence, visiting performers, or tickets and transportation costs for visits to museums and arts performances.

The matching requirement for Arts in Education grants has been waived for this year and can support all eligible costs for programs scheduled through June 30. Applications for Arts in Education grants are reviewed on a month-to-month basis.

Also, the Harford County Cultural Arts Advisory Board has created an Independent Artist Mini Grant fund this year for individual artists living in Harford County. This grant was created to aid economic recovery in the arts community and stimulate investment in creative practice. The deadline for the application is April 27for grants up to $500 to applicants.

Interested individuals can access grant applications through Grants Workspace, an online system. Each grant has its own portal and can be accessed through Harford County Cultural Arts Board’s website. For links, grant guidelines and contact information, visit www.CulturalArtsBoard.org.

Since 1973, Harford County Cultural Arts Advisory Board is the primary local resource for arts organizations, independent artists, and the audiences of Harford County. The organization provides grant opportunities, administrative support and sponsors workshops.

The board invested more than $223,000 last year into the creative community, according to a news release. The board used $37,000 for COVID-19 emergency relief for independent artists and $75,000 of COVID-19 Supplemental Grants to local arts organizations that were shut down during the pandemic.